Lewis Capaldi has been described as the new Bon Jovi by pop band McFly. The singer, 26 from Glasgow, will embark on the UK leg of his tour this summer, for which McFly will be the support act for some of the venues.

Speaking in an interview with The Daily Star, the band expressed their excitement to go on tour with the ‘Wish You The Best’ singer and admitted to being fans. Danny Jones said "Bon Jovi was today's Lewis Capaldi!”

McFly will join Lewis Capaldi at some of the venues on his summer tour

Dougie Poynter added: "I can't wait. When we got those shows confirmed I was like, 'Wow that's one of the most exciting things I've heard in ages.’ We don't often do supporting slots because we don't get the right opportunities. This is an incredible opportunity."

McFly will join Lewis as his support act at shows at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on 30 August and 1 September and at Belfast Vital on 3 September. The performances will follow the release of Lewis’ sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ on 19 May.

They also follow the release of McFly’s new album ‘Power To Play,’ which will be released on 9 June and come between shows of McFly’s own tour, which continues this summer and into October 2023.

The band also announced on 15 May that they would be performing the album live one day before its release. They posted a video with the caption: “We’re stoked to be playing an exclusive album launch event at the iconic @theunderworldcamden on 8th June, the night before Power to Play is released. This will be your first chance to hear the new songs LIVE before the album drops the next day.”

Talking about the new album, Danny said: "What we were chasing from the album was something new, fresh and exciting. Most of all, we want people to create memories of this album.