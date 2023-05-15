Lewis Capaldi will perform an exclusive, intimate concert at O2 Academy Glasgow on Wednesday 7 June in partnership with Virgin Media. The Glasgow-born singer, 26, will return home to perform, and the best part is, tickets will be free.

There are more than 900 pairs of tickets up for grabs for the show, but tickets are only available to Virgin Media broadband and O2 mobile customers through Priority. Priority from O2 provides music fans with 48-hour early access to tickets as well as other perks.

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “Priority gigs are our way of giving O2 and Virgin Media customers incredible access in an intimate setting to the biggest music stars in the world. We are so excited to be able to bring Lewis Capaldi to O2 Academy Glasgow in what is set to be an unforgettable performance, with access to tickets only available through Priority.”

Lewis Capaldi will play at O2 Academy Glasgow on Wednesday 7 June. Credit: Getty

Virgin Media O2 customers can also enjoy an exclusive £5 discount on Lewis’ latest album ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ via Priority, which will be released on 19 May. The prize draw for tickets is open now and will close on Monday 22 May. This can be accessed via the Priority app or website.

Lewis Capaldi, commenting on the exclusive Priority gig, said: "I'm very excited to be going back home to play at an intimate venue that’s so important to me. I really appreciate O2 for having me and making this show happen exclusively through Priority - I can’t wait to see some of you there!"

This performance comes shortly after the release of Lewis’ highly anticipated sophomore album and amid a number of sold out concerts and festivals that Lewis will perform at, as he continues his tour over the summer.

Taking place between 19 May to 3 September, Lewis will perform at 16 UK venues including Glastonbury, Capital’s Summertime Ball and Radio 1’s Big Weekend. These concerts will be mixed with performances in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Europe before the tour concludes on 7 October.

Lewis has been on tour since January and concluded the North American leg of his tour in Texas on 11 May. In a Q&A on his Instagram stories, Lewis admitted he was ready to return home after being in the US and Canada since March.

A fan asked Lewis: “Genuine[ly] how are you feeling coming to the end of tour?” to which Lewis responded in a video: “If I'm being honest, it’s been a great tour, and I've had a great time but with three more shows left that I'm gonna give my all for I f***ing can’t wait to go home. Seven weeks is too long. I've been suffering.”

This story was followed by another fan question that read: “favourite thing about being a musician?” Lewis sarcastically replied: “being away from my family and friends and home comforts for such a long period of time.”

