Memorial service to be held 50 years after firefighter died at Maryhill Road fire

The memorial service will be on Friday.

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the Maryhill Road fire, where firefighter Adrian McGill sadly lost his life.

On November 18, 1972, crews were called to a fire in a disused wallpaper shop on Maryhill Road. As the firefighters worked to save the flats above the shop, the fire spread through to a row of tenements on Great Western Road.

Sub Officer McGill gave his breathing apparatus to a resident who was trapped in her top flat on Maryhill Road. Firefighters rescued the resident by ladder but sadly she passed away soon after and Sub Officer McGill succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rescued 15 people by ladders and over 200 people were led through smoke to safety or evacuated from adjacent premises.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, at the heritage plaque at Maryhill Road, Glasgow. Attending the service will be family members, SFRS Area Commander David Murdoch, Local Senior Officer for Glasgow, crews from Maryhill Fire Station and SFRS Chaplains.