Men’s 10K Glasgow: Full list of road closures for fundraiser this month

The annual fundraising run is being held on Saturday, June 19, with the event starting at 9.30am and taking participants past some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks.
The 10K starts near the Riverside Museum, with the route taking runners along the Clyde and up to the edge of George Square, marking the half way point.
From there, runners will head back south again and towards Glasgow Green, tracing the edge of the park, before heading back towards the city centre, finishing at George Square.
The official charity partners for the event this year are Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer Scotland.
The following roads will have a no waiting and no loading or unloading restrictions from 3pm on June 18 to 4pm on the 19th.
The same roads will have a prohibition of vehicle movements from 6am to 4pm on the day.
Anderston Quay, between Hydepark Street and Lancefield Quay
Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street
Albion Street, between Trongate and Access to Multi-storey Car Park
Arcadia Street, for its entire length
Bridgegate,between Kings Street and Saltmarket
Broomielaw, (Westbound), between Glasgow Bridge and Brown Street
Buchanan Street, between Argyle Street and St Vincent Place
Candleriggs, for its entire length
Castlebank Street, between Hayburn Street and Pointhouse Place
Cochrane Street, for its entire length
Congress Way, for its entire length
Clyde Street, between Crown Street and Bridegate
Clyde Place, between West Street and Commerce Street
Crown Street, for its entire length
Finnieston Quay, westbound for its entire length
George Square (South), for its entire length
Glassford Street, for its entire length
George Street, between North Frederick Street and John Street (restricted loading and waiting only)
Greendyke Street, for its entire length
Hanover Street, for its entire length
High Street, between Bell Street and Gallowgate
Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Albion Street
Kings Bridge, nearside lane for its entire length
Kings Drive, nearside lane for its entire length
King Street, (Southbound) between Kings Street car park and Bridgegate
King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate
Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
London Road, between Charlotte Street and Saltmarket
Miller Street, full length (restricted access only)
Montrose Street, between George Street and Ingram Street
North Hanover Street, between Cathedral Street and George Square
Oswald Street, for its entire length
Pointhouse Place, for its entire length
Queen Street, for its entire length
Saltmarket, between Trongate and Crown Street
South Frederick Street, for its entire length
Stobcross Road, for its entire length
St Vincent Place, for its entire length
Stockwell Street, between Howard Street and Trongate
Templeton Street, for its entire length
Trongate, for its entire length
The Green, (Southbound) between London Road and Kings Drive
Wilson Street, between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street
Find out more about the event HERE.