Men’s 10K Glasgow: Full list of road closures for fundraiser this month

Roads throughout Glasgow city centre will be closed later this month, when the city hosts a men’s 10K.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual fundraising run is being held on Saturday, June 19, with the event starting at 9.30am and taking participants past some of Glasgow’s most famous landmarks.

The 10K starts near the Riverside Museum, with the route taking runners along the Clyde and up to the edge of George Square, marking the half way point.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From there, runners will head back south again and towards Glasgow Green, tracing the edge of the park, before heading back towards the city centre, finishing at George Square.

The men’s 10k is coming up soon.

The official charity partners for the event this year are Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer Scotland.

The following roads will have a no waiting and no loading or unloading restrictions from 3pm on June 18 to 4pm on the 19th.

The same roads will have a prohibition of vehicle movements from 6am to 4pm on the day.

Anderston Quay, between Hydepark Street and Lancefield Quay

Argyle Street, between Hope Street and Queen Street

Albion Street, between Trongate and Access to Multi-storey Car Park

Arcadia Street, for its entire length

Bridgegate,between Kings Street and Saltmarket

Broomielaw, (Westbound), between Glasgow Bridge and Brown Street

Buchanan Street, between Argyle Street and St Vincent Place

Candleriggs, for its entire length

Castlebank Street, between Hayburn Street and Pointhouse Place

Cochrane Street, for its entire length

Congress Way, for its entire length

Clyde Street, between Crown Street and Bridegate

Clyde Place, between West Street and Commerce Street

Crown Street, for its entire length

Finnieston Quay, westbound for its entire length

George Square (South), for its entire length

Glassford Street, for its entire length

George Street, between North Frederick Street and John Street (restricted loading and waiting only)

Greendyke Street, for its entire length

Hanover Street, for its entire length

High Street, between Bell Street and Gallowgate

Ingram Street, between Queen Street and Albion Street

Kings Bridge, nearside lane for its entire length

Kings Drive, nearside lane for its entire length

King Street, (Southbound) between Kings Street car park and Bridgegate

King Street, between Parnie Street and Trongate

Lancefield Quay, for its entire length

London Road, between Charlotte Street and Saltmarket

Miller Street, full length (restricted access only)

Montrose Street, between George Street and Ingram Street

North Hanover Street, between Cathedral Street and George Square

Oswald Street, for its entire length

Pointhouse Place, for its entire length

Queen Street, for its entire length

Saltmarket, between Trongate and Crown Street

South Frederick Street, for its entire length

Stobcross Road, for its entire length

St Vincent Place, for its entire length

Stockwell Street, between Howard Street and Trongate

Templeton Street, for its entire length

Trongate, for its entire length

The Green, (Southbound) between London Road and Kings Drive

Wilson Street, between Hutcheson Street and Virginia Street