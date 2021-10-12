Milngavie criminologist wins American book award

Professor Ross Deuchar

Professor Ross Deuchar (53), who attended Douglas Academy, received the 2021 Outstanding Book Award by the American Society of Criminology.

The book, Police Community Relations in Times of Crisis, was written by Ross and two colleagues from Florida Atlantic University. The local man was based there after being awarded a Fulbright Scholarship.

His proud wife Karen said: “I think this is an amazing achievement from a local boy.”