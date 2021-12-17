Milngavie music legend supports fundraiser for brain tumour research

Singer and TV personality Alasdair Gillies, of Milngavie, wished two well known local fundraisers well in their efforts to raise cash for vital cancer research at the weekend.

By Liz Gallacher
Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:32 am
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 9:32 am
Milngavie personality Alasdair Gillies MBE wished Rachel and Don well in their effors to raise funds for brain tumour research at Majestic Wines, Bearsden

Rachel and Donald McKie held a bucket collection at Majestic Wines in Bearsden for the firm’s chosen cause, the Brain Tumour Charity.

Rachel said: “We were thankful to customers giving to our bucket collection and also delighted local personality Alasdair Gillies MBE wished us well in our fundraiser.”

The couple, who lost their son Graham to a brain tumour at the tragically young age of 32 said they were moved by the number of customers who shared stories of the loss of loved ones to the disease.

