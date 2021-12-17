Milngavie music legend supports fundraiser for brain tumour research

Rachel and Donald McKie held a bucket collection at Majestic Wines in Bearsden for the firm’s chosen cause, the Brain Tumour Charity.

Rachel said: “We were thankful to customers giving to our bucket collection and also delighted local personality Alasdair Gillies MBE wished us well in our fundraiser.”

The couple, who lost their son Graham to a brain tumour at the tragically young age of 32 said they were moved by the number of customers who shared stories of the loss of loved ones to the disease.