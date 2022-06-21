Milngavie WWII veteran has tea-riffic time to mark Queen's jubilee

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of a 10-day road trip, the tour by “The Not Forgotten” charity aims to raise awareness of their work and bring entertainment, cheer and chat to veterans, serving personnel and their friends and families.

Veterans who enjoyed the local celebration included 97-year-old WWII Royal Navy veteran Edwin Dale from Milngavie as well as residents from The Erskine Home.

The event was all served up with a slice of cake and a biscuit or two and washed down with a cuppa – from a specially liveried double decker bus that local residents couldn’t miss.

97-year-old WW2 Royal Navy veteran, Edwin Dale joined the "Anyone for Tea" tour to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Forces Sweetheart, Annie Riley – a modern-day Vera Lynn – entertained the troops at the event at Waitrose car park, with customers, singing a varied set including popular hits from across Her Majesty The Queen’s reigning years.

The tour has been sponsored by Waitrose. The Not Forgotten charity was founded 102 years ago to provide entertainment and recreation, including social activities and challenge holidays, for injured service personnel and veterans, and to address isolation and loneliness.

Commenting, Rosie Thompson MBE, Head of Events of The Not Forgotten said: “We were thrilled to launch the Anyone For Tea Tour Bus and couldn’t have done this without the sponsorship and assistance of Waitrose.

“We’re delighted to have Waitrose on board and it was fantastic to welcome so many veterans of all ages as well as their friends and families to share in the celebrations.”

Sarah Collins, Team Manager Partner Operations, Waitrose added: “We are delighted to sponsor this important event which celebrates The Platinum Jubilee and the UK’s veterans who make up such a valuable part of our community.”

If you are a serving or ex-member of the armed forces or you know of someone who could benefit from the help of The Not Forgotten, you can get in touch at 0207 730 2400.