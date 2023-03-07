Mollie King paid tribute to her dad Stephen as she raised awareness of Brain Tumour Awareness month

Mollie King has shared how her family is coping with grief following the loss of her dad Stephen.

The Saturdays singer and Radio 1 presenter, Mollie King, 35, suffered the devastating loss of her father Stephen in November, just days after giving birth to her first child with partner, Stuart Broad.

Stephen has been diagnosed with a brain tumour just three months before his tragic death.

Mollie paid tribute to her dad on Monday by sharing a snap alongside him on Instagram , as she raised awareness of Brain Tumour Awareness month.

Mollie King (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Mollie captioned the post: “This month is Brain Tumour Awareness month. I’ve always tried not to let myself think about losing someone I love, it’s too hard to think about, but last year this fear became a reality. In August my wonderful Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour and we had to say goodbye to him just 3 months later.

“It’s still very hard to write about, I’ve been putting off writing this post because it’s easier to push it to the back of my mind and try to keep as busy as possible to cover up the heartache.”

Mollie expressed missing her dad and said how grateful she was that he had been able to meet his granddaughter Annabella before his death.

She continued: “Dad was the best Dad you could ask for. So caring, funny, honest and the best Grandpa to the little ones in our family. I know how much he would have adored Annabella and am so thankful that he got to hold her”.

“I think of him every single day and talk to Annabella about him when we’re winding down in the evening.”

Mollie revealed how much Stephen’s diagnosis had changed his life, and how quickly his symptoms progressed. She reflected on his active lifestyle and the fact that he had completed three marathons and his daily walks in Richmond Park.

Despite being “utterly heartbroken” by the loss, Mollie revealed she is dedicated to raising money and awareness for The Brain Tumour Charity. The charity works tirelessly to support anyone affected by a brain tumour or brain cancer.

Mollie’s dad was a keen runner and her sister, Laura, is running the London Marathon in April for the charity. The singer said that her Dad would be so incredibly proud and encouraged followers to support both her sister and the charity.

Mollie wrote: “If you would like to support @thebraintumourcharity and my sister in her marathon, it would mean the world and certainly help give her that extra push to get to the finish line. Any donation, however big or small, is massively appreciated by us and the charity ❤️”

Celebrity fans took to Instagram to comment on The Saturday star’s post.

Former bandmate Una Healey posted: “So beautifully written Mollie, sending you and all of your family so much love ❤️ xxx”

Makeup artist to the stars, Lily Keys commented: “Love you mollie ❤️❤️❤️ I totally know what you are going through xxxx”

A stream of Mollie’s fans claimed they were able to relate to her trauma.

One said: “My dad also passed away from a brain tumour, and as with your dad it was incredibly quick”.