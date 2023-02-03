More than £115,000 community support available in 2023

More than £115,000 is being made available to good causes through Glasgow Airport’s FlightPath Fund in 2023.

Projects and groups of all sizes based in each of the four local authority areas supported by Glasgow Airport’s FlightPath Fund – Renfrewshire, Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and West Dunbartonshire – can apply for support.

The Fund’s committee is urging neighbouring groups and organisations to submit applications and is also keen to support sustainability-themed projects aimed at improving the environment in the communities local to the airport.

Commenting on the funding, Ronald Leitch, Operations Director at Glasgow Airport, said: “How we work with and support our local communities is a vital part of our wider sustainability strategy.

”So I am really pleased to confirm that this year’s total is the biggest yet since the FlightPath Fund resumed in 2021.

“I’ve seen for myself the positive impact the work of the FlightPath Fund has in helping so many worthwhile clubs, charities and community organisations that neighbour the airport over the years.

“We want to make sure as many worthwhile causes as possible continue to benefit, so it’s important that local groups and organisations in need of support reach out.”

The FlightPath Fund was established in 2010 to provide financial support to community groups and charities that are committed to improving the opportunities, facilities and services available to local people. Funding awards have continued to focus on three key areas – employment, environment and social and educational projects.

Almost £85,000 was awarded in 2022 by the FlightPath Fund to help support 64 groups, charities and projects within the communities local to the airport.

More than £8,000 was also raised by passengers travelling through the airport, who donated their spare currency via the six collection globes based in the airport.

