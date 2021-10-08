Motherwell and Bellshill at the heart of record investment plans

An ambitious investment of £1.243bn in towns and communities across North Lanarkshire aims to transform them into vibrant, thriving, sustainable places.
The Place, The Vision – update, was approved at the council’s Policy and Strategy Committee.
The five-year regeneration proposals will reshape town centres into dynamic multi-use spaces, develop business and retail opportunities, improve housing and schools, develop local and community hubs, enhance local services and leisure and green spaces.
In Motherwell and Bellshill, the plans include :
Build a £1m velo park at the Bellshill entrance to Strathclyde Country Park;
Create a heritage and lagoon area, new outdoor centre and play areas in the Country Park;
Development of town and community hubs;
Redeveloped of the Motherwell town centre incorporating a new town square and transport interchange;
Focusing the Bellshill town centre around Main Street and a new Town Hub;
Investing in town centre living in Bellshill, with affordable homes for all;
Refurbishment of Braidhurst industrial estate;
Greenspace restoration and improvements at Dalziel Estate
Demolition of Allan, Draffen and Coursington Towers to make way for new council housing developments.
Council leader Jim Logue said: “The draft visions for our town centres bring a tangible reality to the outline concepts and these will be developed with our communities, for our communities, to create vibrant, safe, resilient places where people are supported at all stages of their life and businesses can thrive."
The town hubs and smaller, complementary community hubs will provide a range of services including education, leisure, public services, commercial opportunities and flexible work spaces, bringing communities closer in one central space.
Individual Town Action Plans will be developed through future Community Boards, which will also review final town visions and investment priorities for each town.