Motherwell and Bellshill at the heart of record investment plans

The proposed new town square in Motherwell

An ambitious investment of £1.243bn in towns and communities across North Lanarkshire aims to transform them into vibrant, thriving, sustainable places.

The Place, The Vision – update, was approved at the council’s Policy and Strategy Committee.

The five-year regeneration proposals will reshape town centres into dynamic multi-use spaces, develop business and retail opportunities, improve housing and schools, develop local and community hubs, enhance local services and leisure and green spaces.

There will be an investment in town centre living in Bellshill

In Motherwell and Bellshill, the plans include :

Build a £1m velo park at the Bellshill entrance to Strathclyde Country Park;

Create a heritage and lagoon area, new outdoor centre and play areas in the Country Park;

Development of town and community hubs;

Redeveloped of the Motherwell town centre incorporating a new town square and transport interchange;

Focusing the Bellshill town centre around Main Street and a new Town Hub;

Investing in town centre living in Bellshill, with affordable homes for all;

Refurbishment of Braidhurst industrial estate;

Greenspace restoration and improvements at Dalziel Estate

Demolition of Allan, Draffen and Coursington Towers to make way for new council housing developments.

Council leader Jim Logue said: “The draft visions for our town centres bring a tangible reality to the outline concepts and these will be developed with our communities, for our communities, to create vibrant, safe, resilient places where people are supported at all stages of their life and businesses can thrive."

The town hubs and smaller, complementary community hubs will provide a range of services including education, leisure, public services, commercial opportunities and flexible work spaces, bringing communities closer in one central space.