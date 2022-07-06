Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Brendans

Members of Senior Citizens Monday Club, seen here at the closing session before the holiday have relished the opportunity to get back together again since lockdown restrictions eased

And the cash will help them make the most of the time they enjoy spending together.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club spokeswoman revealed that the friends would be hitting the road to live it up on days out in a process that is well underway.

She said: “The money will be used to take members on various day trips over the coming year. The group have already enjoyed a day out in Largs with dinner at The Brisbane Hotel and are looking forward to their next outing which will be afternoon tea in Moffatt at the end of August.”

The Motherwell Times understands that lottery bosses were particularly impressed to hear that big-hearted secretary Susan Gierthy made a habit of phoning members weekly during lockdown for a chat and even a singsong to ensure that they did not feel isolated.

The well established club meets every Monday where the group enjoys a sociable afternoon of entertainment, including tea, chat, singing, dancing, raffles and bingo. It will resume after the holiday on Monday 15 August at 1.30pm until 4pm in St Brendans Community hall, Muirhouse Road.