Run once again in connection with the highly successful Spiller’s Pantomimes, this year’s choice is a classic rendering of ‘Cinderella’
Filled with excitement, laughter and the usual panto magic, Cinderella welcomes a great cast of panto actors who have entertained audiences across the UK.
And luckily for Motherwell audiences, that includes the return of several actors from previous years’ productions who have had panto fans in stitches throughout!
Craig Smart, Venues Manager, Motherwell Concert Hall & Theatre, said: “We can’t wait for audiences to see this year’s panto.”
The festive extravaganza is a family tradition for many right across Lanarkshire and tickets start at £17.
For more information, call the Box Office on 01698 274545 or see culturenl.co.uk/cinderella