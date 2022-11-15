The pantomime that is the annual highlight of Motherwell Theatre has finally started as of Sunday (November 13) and its run will continue until Monday, January 2.

Run once again in connection with the highly successful Spiller’s Pantomimes, this year’s choice is a classic rendering of ‘Cinderella’

Filled with excitement, laughter and the usual panto magic, Cinderella welcomes a great cast of panto actors who have entertained audiences across the UK.

And luckily for Motherwell audiences, that includes the return of several actors from previous years’ productions who have had panto fans in stitches throughout!

Craig Smart, Venues Manager, Motherwell Concert Hall & Theatre, said: “We can’t wait for audiences to see this year’s panto.”

The festive extravaganza is a family tradition for many right across Lanarkshire and tickets start at £17.