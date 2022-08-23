MP cuts the ribbon as South Lanarkshire community garden officially launches

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hope Hub volunteers and Banks Renewables team.

Local MP Dr Lisa Cameron cut the ribbon to open the ‘Garden of Hope’ at The Hope Hub’s event last month, which featured guest appearances from a host of community members and local councillors.

The Hope Hub in Kirkmuirhill was able to create the valuable community garden space after being awarded a £12,500 grant from Banks Renewables’ Kype Muir Wind Farm community fund – a community-led benefit fund which brings positive economic, social and environmental change to the local area.

The project also benefited from funding from the Renewable Energy Fund (REF) grant from South Lanarkshire Council and Hamilton-based Banks Renewables.

MP Lisa Cameron opening the Garden of Hope

The garden features a polytunnel, raised beds, vegetable patches and is awaiting the delivery of 10 fruit trees. It will be open for leisurely visits as well as hosting gardening clubs and expert workshops.

Willie Moyes, a volunteer with The Hope Hub, said: “To have opened this incredible facility is a culmination of a lot of hard work from volunteers and partners alike and it is a proud moment for us to have officially launched the garden. The garden really is for anyone and everyone so to bring this facility to life is extremely rewarding and we are hoping it will add an abundance of value to the surrounding area.”

The Hope Hub was founded in 2014 when the Hope Church (Blackwood and Kirkmuirhill) was established. In 2016 it acquired its current premises, the former Blackwood Care Home. Its dedicated volunteers have transformed the building and grounds into a multi-use community hub facility which features the brand new ‘Garden of Hope’.

Dr Lisa Cameron MP said: “I want to thank the Hope Church and Banks Renewables for their vision and hard work on delivering this invaluable project benefiting constituents.”