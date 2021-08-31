MP visits Giffnock club and urges constituents to ‘Try Bowls’

Kirsten Oswald MP presents Giffnock Bowling Club president Andy Burt with a printed copy of her Early Day Motion - Lawn bowling clubs in East Renfrewshire

She also handed over a copy of her motion tabled in the House of Commons that recognised the club’s 125th anniversary in 2020. The motion also recorded the centenary celebrations of both Crofthead and Mearns Bowling Clubs.

Giffnock Bowling Club organised three ‘Try Bowls’ events over the summer, which was judged a massive success, with membership growing by nearly 50 new full members.

Ms Oswald heard of the range of activities organised by the club, with live music acts every month attracting over 100 people each time, plus monthly quizzes, indoor carpet bowls, dominos, and cards.

Over the winter the club regularly holds coffee mornings in the clubhouse to allow members to meet up.

Ms Oswald said: “It was great to finally be able to visit Giffnock Bowling Club to present a copy of my motion and to take part in their Try Bowls event.

“Everyone I met made for a very enjoyable occasion, and even my own attempt at bowling was great fun. I would urge more people to ‘Try Bowls’, at Giffnock, and the many other clubs across East Renfrewshire.

“Taking part in activities like bowls is really good for physical and mental health, particularly as people get older, and it was great to hear just how much that is recognised at Giffnock Bowling Club.

“I was pleased to recognise the club’s 125th Anniversary in parliament, and I wish the club all the best for many more years of success.”

Club president Andy Burt added: “As a club we were very aware of the impact the lockdowns were having on the mental health of our older members, many of whom live alone.

"So, during 2020, we made sure we supported older members by regular phone contact from assigned ‘buddies’ and by regular email communication to our ‘Silver Surfers’.

“Thankfully, we were able to allow some play on the greens last year, which was definitely beneficial to many, to be able to exercise and socialise.