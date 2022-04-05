MSP: East Dunbartonshire council taxpayers pay £618 less than those in England

Rona Mackay MSP

As part of World Autism Acceptance Week (28 March-3 April), the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has launched a new literary initiative.

Local Area Co-ordinators are on the look-out for short story submissions (maximum length, 600 words) on the theme of 'reflections'. Stories will be compiled and printed in a booklet in September.

It's part of a line-up of exciting events throughout the year as part ofthe 2022 Festival of Celebration - showcasing the artistic achievements of autistic people and individuals with learning disabilities and mental health issues locally, as well as the organisations that support them.

For more information about the creative writing project, or to send insubmissions, please contact the Local Area Co-ordinators directly via the webpage - www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/news/writestuff

Caroline Sinclair, Interim Chief Officer of East Dunbartonshire HSCP, said: "This is a great new project which aims to highlight the writing skills of the local autistic community.