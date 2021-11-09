Iona Fyfe says her friend was involved in “a serious incident” outside a popular city centre venue

Iona Fyfe has called for witnesses to a serious incident which took place this weekend (Iona Fyfe Twitter)

Musician Iona Fyfe has called for witnesses after friend was involved in a “serious incident” outside a Glasgow pub.

The musician tweeted asking followers for help.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She wrote: “ My friend, who is over for COP, was involved in a serious incident outside the Horseshoe Bar near Central Station, Glasgow, at around 10.30pm on Saturday 6th Nov. They think one or two people may have filmed the incident.”

The singer added: “If anyone has video footage of this please let me know. I can’t share any more details for privacy reasons. If you think you may have witnessed something relevant, please DM me. Thank you x”

The Horseshoe Bar is located on Drury Street in Glasgow’s city centre.

The venue is famed for its Victorian bar and live music.