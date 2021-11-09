Matt Damon has been speaking about one of the great obstacles to the development of nations: finance for water, sanitation and hygiene

Speaking at the The New York Times Climate Hub on Monday the Academy Award winner joined a panel titled Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

The Good Will Hunting actor joined via a video link an said that the world needed to see “people [from developing countries] as human beings and even as customers, instead of as a beneficiary of some hand-out.”

He added: “I mean, there’s a reason half the water projects in the world fail.”

Damon is the co-founder of nonprofit organisations Water.org and WaterEquity.

The actor, who stars in Ridley Scott epic The Last Duel, reflected on his experience visiting a rural community in Zambia.

He told the panel that people from ‘the West’ take access to clean water for granted.

He said: “it’s really hard for those of us in the West to relate to this because we’re always so close to a clean drink of water. Our friends have never even been thirsty”

He added: “the water in our toilets is cleaner than the water that nearly a billion people have access to.”

Damon is the latest high profile celebrity to appear at COP26.

Risking life for clean water

Damon was joined by Gary White, Co-Founder and C.E.O. of Water.org and WaterEquity and Rose Wamalwa, Co-Founder, Women’s Climate Centers International.

On the importance of water access, White said: “we as a society would never have got to the place where we are if the basic building block of access to water wasn’t there for us”.

He added: “it holds back potential of literally billions of people around the world.”

Describing her first-hand experience of growing up facing these challenges in rural Kenya, Wamalwa said: “the culture is that women and girls are supposed to make sure that there is water in the family, there’s food on the table. It doesn’t matter the distance.”