New BBC Four show filming at new Glasgow gastropub

Glasgow’s newest gastropub The Duke’s Umbrella is hosting filming for a new BBC Four series.

The show, with the working title ‘Skint’, is billed as a selection of monologues addressing the theme of poverty.

Who is involved in Skint?

The creative directors are Lisa McGee, writer and creator of Derry Girls, and award-winning, Scottish actor, writer, director and film maker, Peter Mullan.

Hopscotch Films is the team behind Brian Cox’s Russia, I Belong To Glasgow, Dream Me Up Scotty and more.

Peter Mullan’s incredible body of work includes: My Name is Joe, Top of the Lake, Westworld, Ozark, Olive Kitteridge, The Underground Railroad, a forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

The cast also includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson from Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls - she’s in town for filming with Scottish theatre director, playwright, actor and musician, Cora Bissett directing this particular episode.

What is Skint about?

In this new series for BBC Arts, eight characters will demonstrate imagination, grit, humour and courage when faced with some of the bleakest of circumstances. The common thread throughout these monologues is the tiny chink of light in the darkness, the strength we find in community and the power of hope.

What is the Duke’s Umbrella saying about this?

Duke’s Umbrella general manager Craig McKay said: “Glasgow’s proving popular for filming locations. We’ve already had the team behind ITV crime thriller Karen Pirie join us here at The Duke’s Umbrella and we’ve had enquiries from a number of production facilities as the city welcomes more and more big budget productions.

“We’re chuffed to be able to host them and enjoy hospitality, Duke’s style.”

What is the Duke’s Umbrella?

The Duke’s Umbrella’s luxurious, old-money styled interior and the selfie-worthy feature walls, has a mean and moody vibe, a perfect atmospheric feel for an intimate get together and parties, not just TV productions.

The venue is available for private hire and exclusive dining. The venue is also hosting a monthly chess night, ‘The Duke’s Gambit,’ which sees students from Glasgow University Chess Club encouraging players – new and established - to join them on the last Monday of every month from 7-9pm.