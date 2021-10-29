Arab Strap to perform at Glasgow music festival

Arab Strap will be performing at the Great Western festival next month.

Organisers of the festival - which is held at various venues in Glasgow’s west end on November 13 - announced that the Scottish duo will be giving a special ‘stripped back’ performance.

The organisers said: “The band’s sold out show at the Barras was unbelievable and we are absolutely delighted to have Aidan and Malcolm join us for a very special ‘stripped back’ performance on 13 November.”

Who else is performing at the Great Western?

It was also announced that Cloth will also perform alongside fellow new additions Mike McKenzie and Danyo.

This follows last week’s announcement which featured Papa M (Dave Pajo of Slint, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Jadu Heart, The Ninth Wave, The Yummy Fur, Konx-om-Pax, Kaputt, Murkage Dave, Gwenifer Raymond, Johanna Warren and more.

Not to mention that this is on top of a line up which already includes: Anna Meredith, Tracyanne and Danny, Pillow Queens, Willy Mason, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, Part Chimp, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Nuha Ruby Ra and many, many more!Guest stages also curated by SHOOT YOUR SHOT and Stuart Braithwaite of chart-topping, Scottish Album of the Year award-winners, Mogwai.

How do I find out more about the Great Western?