New chapter in Lanimer history book

The boys and girls of the 2021 Lanimer Court who will take their place in the event's history books, not least because this year's event is being staged in September.

Traditionally, Lanimer Day itself falls on the Thursday between June 6 and 12.

Last year, as it was during the war years, the event had to be cancelled.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Lanimer Committee has been working hard over the past eight months to make arrangements for the 2021 event, which will be staged this Saturday (September 4).

Queen Elect Lacey Holmes with Mrs Sharon Hamilton.

The fun will kick-off at 10.30am with a Lanimer costume parade from St Leonard Street to Castlebank Park, followed by the crowning of Lanimer Queen Elect Lacey Holmes in the park.

Publicity convener Gordon Gray said: “The parade will be made up of regular Lanimer entrants, accompanied by Coalburn Silver Band, the Pipes and Drums of Coalburn IOR and by the Beats of Brazil Samba Band.

“Unfortunately, the parade will not contain any Lanimer Lorries as Covid restrictions made construction of these impossible.

"However, the Lanimer costume parade will include more than 400 costumed entrants which will make for a spectacular sight.

“Keeping with tradition, they will be accompanied by Police Scotland Mounted Branch who will head the parade. The Lanimer Champion will also be accompanied by the First & Second Lords and Outriders on horseback who will lead Lanimer entrants down the High Street, Castlegate and on to Castlebank Park.”

Behind the Lanimer entrants will be members of the Lord Cornets' Club who will be followed by the Lanimer Queen's State procession including Crowning Lady Sharon Hamilton and the remaining members of the Lanimer Court.

Lanimer Queen Elect Lacey will round off the parade, accompanied by a guard of honour from the 499 Squadron of the Lanark RAF Air Cadets.

The crowning ceremony will take place in Castlebank Park at around noon, on staging within a roped off arena. Allocated seating has been provided for the parents of the Lanimer Court.

Admittance is strictly by ticket only and all have now been allocated. Wristband tickets have also been issued to all those taking part in the parade with an allocation for their families too.

Numbers in the park had to be limited to ensure reasonable social distancing.

Following the ceremony, Queen Lacey will issue Lanimer Medals to all those who took part in the parade, with live music on the arena stage until 4pm. It will be an alcohol free event to encourage a family atmosphere.

Kenny Lean, chairman of the Lanimer Committee, said: "We’ve worked especially hard to deliver a safe event that will see the return of the crowning ceremony to our Royal Burgh.

"We hope you can support us by coming along to cheer the parade in the street or, if you have tickets, in Castlebank Park.

“We hope this will be a very unique way to mark Lanimers 2021 after such a difficult period.”

Members of the Lanimer Court will be taking part in the traditional decorated garden competition.

A detailed map of all the locations can be found in the Lanimer Brochure, now on sale from the usual outlets, priced £4.

The final Lanimer event will take place on Sunday, September 5, with the return of the Lanimer Lowland Games at Castlebank Park from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

There will be a number of fun sporting activities for primary and secondary school children.