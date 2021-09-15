New data hub gives insights into Glasgow life

Glasgow City Council has launched a new data hub which lets users learn more about how the city works.

Users can learn all about how Glasgow operates.

What is it: The hub provides access to data about the city - from footfall and cycling trends, to Covid-19 stats and lists of council-owned buildings.

The hub allows users to visualise the data and discover trends.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why has it been launched: The development of the hub helps to deliver on some of the underlying objectives of the current Digital Glasgow Strategy, which sets out Glasgow City Council’s priorities and commitments to developing the city’s digital economy and transforming public services through the use of digital technology, data and innovation.

The hub is also a focus for empowerment of citizens and stakeholders by opening up access to a wide range of data used by the council and partners to inform decision-making, as well as enabling citizens to explore and understand this data about Glasgow in more accessible ways.

What does the council say: Councillor Angus Millar, chair of the Digital Glasgow Board, said: “The use of data can help us understand our city better, support innovation and drive improvements in the delivery of public services. Glasgow’s Open Data hub offers us - the council and our partners, as well as residents, business and organisations in the city - the chance to take a new and unique look at how Glasgow operates, to see what works well in the city and how it could be improved.

“We want to allow people to engage with the portal to not only gain information on aspects of the city they are interested in, but to help shape decision-making and understand how the delivery of public services can be transformed through the use of data. This is a great resource, and we will be working with communities and partners across the city to build on the content already available on the portal to make sure we can get the most out of the opportunities our Open Data hub can offer the city.”