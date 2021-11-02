New ‘enhanced’ plans submitted for Lethamhill golf facility

The R&A has submitted a revised planning application which proposes enhancements for the design and construction of a new community golf facility at Lethamhill.

The revised plans for the Lethamhill golf facility.

The updated proposals have been informed by the results of additional market research conducted with local audiences and continuing discussions with facility architects, contractors and leading sustainability experts since the initial planning application was submitted and approved by Glasgow City Council earlier this year.

Redevelopment of the existing golf course at Lethamhill is already underway, with the new facility expected to open in the spring of 2023.

What are the new plans for Lethamhill?

The plans include a newly designed 52-bay floodlit double-decker driving range that makes use of the latest technology, as well as a nine-hole course, short game area and adventure golf.

These enhancements will allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of fun and exciting formats of the sport and outdoor activities at the family-focused venue. Additional features such as padel tennis courts, nature trails and public space for pop-up events and other activities are also being planned.

A modified design of the hub building will create more indoor and outdoor space for visitors to access and enjoy as well as being more efficient in the use of energy. The hub will also be capable of hosting community and cultural events. Amenities including a café, retail space, nursery and golf equipment-fitting are also included in the proposals.

What is the R&A saying about the plans?

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “Our aim is to create a destination for golf that is welcoming and attractive to all members of the family and so it was important for us to listen to the feedback being provided about our initial plans in order to refine them and make improvements that will make the venue even more appealing.

“We believe that the updated proposals meet the needs of our intended target audience and will generate real interest and anticipation among people living locally in the north-east of Glasgow. We look forward to continuing the development of the facility with our partners over the coming months and to bringing these exciting plans to life.”

Links with wetlands park