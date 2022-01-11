New fitness classes are making waves in East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure has launched FloatFit HIIT, a fun, high intensity workout on water using floating exercise mats.

The energetic 30 minute classes at Eastwood Park Leisure and Neilston Leisure Centre offer a full body workout, incorporating strength, endurance and balance.

Slyvia Campbell, who has been a fitness instructor for over 20 years, is leading the classes.

She said: "Not only is this a fantastic core workout, it's also great fun.

"The classes offer a range of benefits for participants, from increasing muscular strength and building aerobic fitness to balance, boosting metabolism and burning calories.

"The workout incorporates squats, mountain climbers and lunges and will be a fantastic addition to your fitness routine. You can't help but smile while you're taking part and we will support and guide you throughout your workout on the water."

FloatFit HIIT classes run on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Eastwood Park, and Mondays and Thursdays at Neilston.

Anthony McReavy from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure said: "Our existing fitness members can participate as part of their membership and it is also available to non-members on a pay-as-you-go basis.

"This dynamic new class is a welcome addition to our extensive fitness timetable that runs across East Renfrewshire."

There is limited availability for each session, which should be booked in advance .

More more information visit www.ercultureandleisure.org/fitness-swimming/fitness-classes/