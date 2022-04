Glasgow council has given the green light to plans to construct new homes on a West End derelict site.

Kelvindale Holdings Ltd has successfully applied to build 43 units on a derelict site at the junction of Dalsholm Road and Temple Road, near Dawsholm Park.

The plans will see 32 apartments and 17 terraced houses constructed.

The site is bounded by the West Highland rail line to the north and the Maryhill to Anniesland rail line to the south.

The vacant brownfield site was previously used as a siding to enable works on the railways until the 1960s.