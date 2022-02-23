Fifty-six new community litter picking hubs have been set up across Glasgow for use by keen volunteers.

The hubs are in venues like community centres, schools, coffee shops and neighbourhood projects and are stocked full of equipment needed to hold a litter pick.

An online map is helping businesses, community groups and neighbourhood volunteers find their nearest location to access the equipment.

One of the new litter picking hubs in Glasgow.

Funding

The indoor hubs were jointly funded by Glasgow City Council, Keep Scotland Beautiful and McDonald’s. They are being complemented by an outdoor pilot project which is underway in Knightswood and Possilpark. Funds from two of the council’s local area committees have helped provide lockable, bespoke storage units which look like litter bins, but are actually packed with items including litter pickers, disposable gloves, high-visibility vests, bag hoops, refuse bags and disinfectant wipes. These are useful for sites like parks and green spaces.

How can I access one?

Local community groups manage the clean-up equipment and storage units and volunteers can request access to the equipment by emailing them.

The locations of all the hubs and information on how to access the equipment can be found on an interactive map on the council’s website at Community Hub Locations.

‘Foster community spirit’

Councillor Anna Richardson, Glasgow’s convener for sustainability, said: “Many local volunteers and groups take great pride in their communities and carry out regular litter picks which help bring residents together and foster community spirit.

“This new network of equipment hubs gives volunteers easy access to everything they need to hold an event. It also empowers and encourages enthusiastic individuals and groups who are active in their local area to help us keep their neighbourhoods looking their best.

“I’m delighted that the new hubs have been well received and are being well used by civic-minded city residents.”