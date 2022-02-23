Your latest news update for Glasgow

At a glance

Yellow weather warning issued for wind and snow across Glasgow

Face coverings to be scrapped in Scotland as of March

Glasgow has the highest number of A&E admissions as waiting times rise

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for wind and snow across Glasgow which can be expected from 1pm today. The Met Office has said that heavy snow showers are expected along with winds and some lightning affecting some places.

Face coverings will no longer be a legal requirement in Scotland as of next month. The First Minister said the rule will be scrapped on March 21. Nicola Sturgeon added that in the event of a more severe or transmissible variant, masks may again be legally enforced in some indoor venues.