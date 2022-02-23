At a glance
- Yellow weather warning issued for wind and snow across Glasgow
- Face coverings to be scrapped in Scotland as of March
- Glasgow has the highest number of A&E admissions as waiting times rise
A Yellow weather warning has been issued for wind and snow across Glasgow which can be expected from 1pm today. The Met Office has said that heavy snow showers are expected along with winds and some lightning affecting some places.
Face coverings will no longer be a legal requirement in Scotland as of next month. The First Minister said the rule will be scrapped on March 21. Nicola Sturgeon added that in the event of a more severe or transmissible variant, masks may again be legally enforced in some indoor venues.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board has seen the highest number of A&E admissions while the waiting times rise. In the week ending February 13, 73.2% of Scots who went to A&E were seen and admitted or discharged down from 74.4% the previous week, according to figures by Public Health Scotland.