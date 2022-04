Parking charges have been introduced at a popular Glasgow park.

From today (Wednesday) motorists parking at Pollok Country Park will have to fork out to use the car park.

Tickets cost £2.50 for four hours and £4.50 for all day.

Charges will be in place between 10am-6pm, seven days a week.

