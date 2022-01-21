New penalties for dogs attacking livestock

A campaign to protect Scotland’s livestock has been launched following new legislation on dog attacks.

The Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC) is launching the Livestock Attack and Distress campaign.

Using the slogan Your Dog – Your Responsibility, it aims to educate dog owners about the new legislation plus, where applicable, use the new powers to report owners of dogs which attack livestock.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force on November 5 last year.

One of the horses maimed at Lanark's Equi Centre last September.

It includes provision to fine dog owners up to £40,000 or send them to prison should they allow their pets to worry, kill or injure farmed animals.

Under the new legislation, camelids such as llamas and alpacas, together with ostriches, game birds and farmed deer are protected alongside livestock.

It’s certain to be welcome news in Lanark where two dog attacks, one on horses at the Equi Centre and another on breeding sheep, were reported within two months of each other last year.

The SPARC campaign will run through the lambing season, when sheep and lambs are most vulnerable, and again in the autumn.

Inspector Alan Dron, Police Scotland’s national rural crime co-ordinator, said: “Attacks on livestock by dogs is an emotive issue that impacts on rural communities throughout Scotland; therefore Police Scotland welcomes this new legislation which can hopefully assist in preventing, reducing and tackling such instances.

“Its introduction is timely given the increase in dog ownership experienced during Covid.

"The campaign is designed to educate and raise awareness amongst dog owners, whether new or experienced, that their dog is very much their responsibility.”

In a recent survey, only four per cent of Scottish dog owners knew they could be fined up to £40,000 if their dog attacked livestock and only 22 per cent knew they could be sent to prison.

Rhianna Montgomery, NFU Scotland rural business policy adviser, said: “With hundreds of incidents across Scotland each year, the protection of livestock is paramount for our members.