New play park created at Woodhead Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Lairdsland Primary enjoy the new play park

Last year East Dunbartshire Council carried out an online consultation giving residents the opportunity to choose a new play area design for three locations Woodhead Park in Kirkintilloch, and Meadowburn North Play Area and Doune Crescent in Bishopbriggs.

At Woodhead Park, residents were given a choice of two designs. The exercise attracted a large number of votes and option two won the contract.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new park was delivered at a cost of £100,000 and includes a huge new birds nest tree with a rope bridge and slide and a variety of swings including a gondola rope swing and an inclusive harness swing.

There is also a colourful toddler zone multiplay unit, a wheelchair inclusive roundabout and various “springies”.

The most popular units from the original play area – the climbing pyramid, the rope swing roundabout and a couple of games panels – have been retained.

The play area is surrounded by seating and picnic tables.

The council’s depute chief executive, Ann Davie, said: “The new play area at Woodhead Park is a super addition to the park.

The fact that the final design was chosen by the community means that all the children and young people who participated can feel ownership over the final result.