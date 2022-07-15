New Presbytery Clerk for Glasgow has been appointed

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Barclay has been acting as Interim Clerk and has been involved with church administration for some time.

He has previously served on the Board of Practice and Procedure and convened the Council of Assembly.

Dr Barclay is currently convener of the Legal Questions Committee and was appointed as a Queen's Chaplain in May this year.

The Rev Dr Grant Barclay

Married to Karen, and with three grown-up children, he trained and worked as a solicitor before entering the ministry.

Dr Barclay studied at New College, Edinburgh, and then served for over 20 years in St Kentigern's Church, Kilmarnock, before becoming minister in Orchardhill Church, Giffnock.

In his spare time he enjoys walking and is developing, through necessity, an interest in gardening, finding that his cycling dovetails well with a delight in meeting friends for coffee.

Dr Barclay is excited about taking up the post of Presbytery Clerk.

He said: “While there is deal of administration, the work is much more about supporting colleagues in ministry and congregations all across the Presbytery of Glasgow.

"In these demanding times, I see it as a ministry to provide advice and enable processes which help us decide well and follow through with faithful action.