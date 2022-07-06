Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father Christopher Morris who studied at St. Mary's Seminary in Oscott in Birmingham has been appointed Assistant Priest in St Francis Xavier’s and will take up his post in early August.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Holy Ghost Father who will be based at Carfin, Father Nathaniel has been appointed as school chaplain to St Aidan’s in Wishaw – and the diocese has thanked the separate order, also known as the Spirtans for providing this service.

Father Nathaniel will replace Motherwell-based priest Father Kieran Hamilton who has been appointed as chaplain to Our Lady’s High School. It had previously been agreed that this will the case at the campus and is set to become fully effective after the school holidays.