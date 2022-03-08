Nick’s aiming to swap golf balls for glitter ball

The professional at Glasgow Golf Club in Beardsen will compete at The Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Saturday, with professional dance partner Maria Oakes.
Nick, a professional golfer since 1992, has enjoyed a full amateur career since becoming an England international at 15.
He said: “My connection to the charity comes from knowing a lot of people who have done a lot of work with the hospice and some families and individuals who have benefited from the great work it does.
“I was asked by a trustee, and I just thought to myself, you know what? this is my time to do it and I am happy to be putting myself out there for a good cause.
“I’m a golfer so dancing is right out my comfort zone, but it’s such a good experience to be learning something new and expanding my skills.
“We have set up a just giving page for donations to the hospice and has generated a lot of interest with people that I know
“We have even managed to acquire a cardboard cut-out of myself to keep the awareness high and is certainly causing much amusement.”
Nick, who previously worked at Barnard Castle, Seaton Carew and developed/designed Knotty Hill Golf Club in his birthplace Sedgefield, County Durham, was asked just before Christmas and after only meeting his dance partner Maria in mid-January the pair have had four rehearsals and are happy to have their routine down.
Four-time winner Maria is coaching Nick with hopes of taking home the glitter ball for a third year in a row with their quickstep routine.
Nick said: “The pressure is high, but Maria is a fabulous coach and as a coach myself I find our coaching styles very similar, she very kind and patient.
“I am putting in the effort and even find myself doing the moves when I am brushing the teeth and behind the counter at work”
Colleagues of Nicks have given him the nickname ‘Waltzing Walton’ which he contends should be changed to ‘Numpty Nick’.
To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/alittlelessstrictlycomedancing2021