Ukraine

Following full agreement from councillors, it has emerged that the council itself has opted to make a £15,000 charitable donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee. This lifeline organisation brings 15 leading UK Aid charities together to raise funds quickl y and efficiently at times of crisis abroad.

Latest figures from the DEC say that at least three million people have fled their homes to escape conflict in Ukraine, leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones to face an uncertain future.

Des Murray, chief executive of North Lanarkshire Council said: “The atrocities affecting the people in Ukraine are devastating and the council as one of a number of authorities, is making a charitable donation on behalf of the people of North Lanarkshire.”

And more too has come to light about the practical help that is coming when the refugees arrive.

Mr Murray revealed: “In addition, we will be ready to assist and work with local partners to support anyone who will be resettled through the government schemes, including working with local voluntary organisations to help people when they arrive to make friends, learn languages and new skills and access support and practical advice.

“If this donation can help in any way, then lives could be saved and people who need urgent assistance can be supported. We have been working with Registered Social Landlords and stand ready at a local level to offer support to people from Ukraine who arrive in North Lanarkshire. We will work with our colleagues in COSLA to make sure people feel welcome in our communities.