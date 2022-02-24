Official opening of Woodfarm Education Centre expansion

Pictured at the opening are: (l-r) Kirsten Oswald MP , WEC trustees Rafique Chaudhry and Mohammed Rashid, and Councillor Colm Merrick

Work to deliver the significant extension to the existing Thornliebank facility started in January 2019.

The extended centre provides a wider range of facilities for the religious, educational and social needs of the local community, including much-needed new nursery facilities.

As well as allowing the centre to expand its prayer space, the extension allows the centre to provide more classes and activities such as a mother and toddler group, community outreach, and sports.

The extended building aims to serve as East Renfrewshire’s first Islamic Eco-Community Centre and accommodate users in a low-carbon and eco-friendly space.

In line with this aim, the work of the Green Guardians, an environmental group that works within the centre was very visible on the opening day.

East Renfrewshire MP Kirsten Oswald was given an opportunity to tour new facilities with East Renewshire Council leader Tony Buchanan, and Giffnock and Thornliebank councillor Colm Merrick, convener for Community Services and Community Safety.

She said: “It has been a huge achievement for the management of the centre to bring this tremendous extension to the building to fruition, I can’t wait to get back to doing regular surgeries in the centre.

“These improvements mean much needed space for worship and space for all the great community work that was well under way in the existing centre and will be enhanced following this work.