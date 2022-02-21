Over 350 homes to be built on Cathcart Road site, after plans approved

Plans to build more than 350 homes on a Cathcart Road site have been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:39 am

Glasgow City Council planning officials have given the green light to proposals to build 356 homes, an office suite, car parking and more on the derelict site between Cathcart Road and Caledonia Road.

Craighead Properties said in the report that it will let out all the flats within the development at a less than full market rental level.

The derelict site on Cathcart Road.

The land has been vacant for more than 25 years, last used as a cash and carry outlet. While there have been several plans to develop the land over the years, none have come to fruition.

Each of the ‘build to rent’ units will be two-bedroom properties, within the tenant having the option of using a divider to create a third.

Car parking spaces are being limited - seven per block - as Craighead wants to encourage residents to use the electric car club, walk, cycle or use public transport.

