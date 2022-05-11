Paolo Nutini asks fans to avoid paying inflated ticket prices on resale websites

Paolo Nutini has urged fans to avoid paying inflated prices on resale websites, after tickets for latest tour sold out in seconds.

The Candy singer surprised fans this week when he announced that tickets would go on sale for gigs in Sheffield, London and Oban.

However, fans - including those in England who’ve waited seven years for Nutini to perform south of the border - were left gutted when tickets sold out in seconds.

There was more frustration when tickets soon popped up on resale websites - often costing several times the original price of the tickets.

Nutini took to social media on Tuesday and urged his fans not to fork out inflated prices for tickets from unauthorised sources.

Paolo Nutini performs at Glastonbury Festival in 2014. Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

He posted: “Please DON’T buy tickets at inflated prices from unauthorised resale sites such as Viagogo as those tickets will not be valid.”

The first of his performances will be at The Leadmill in Sheffield this weekend. He will perform four times at the 100 Club in London, before ending his brief tour towards the end of the month at Corran Halls in Oban.

He will also be performing at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre at Bristol Harbourside on Thursday, June 23.

The Paisley-born singer will then travel to Italy for eight performances between July 15-27, before returning to the UK for a performance at Belfast’s Custom House Square on August 25.

The singer will return to Glasgow this summer, when he headlines TRNSMT festival alongside The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.