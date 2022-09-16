Pass Wide and Slow in Carluke this Sunday

More than 200 Pass Wide and Slow events are being staged up and down the country this weekend.

The campaign aims to reduce the number of accidents involving horses by informing drivers of the danger that frightened horses can pose to vehicles.

Locally, it is being organised by Margaret Snowden from Carluke and Mhairi Stephenson, who originally hails from Lanark.

Horse riders will be out in force on the roads around Carluke this Sunday in a bid to raise awareness of the Pass Wide and Slow campaign.

Last year, they took part in an event in Edinburgh but this year they’ve decided to stage their own. Some 25 friends are joining them on the ride, which leaves Van de Vallei stud and livery yard, Meadowhead Farm, Carluke, at 10am.

Having had a couple of close shaves on Clydesdale’s rural roads, Margaret is keen to raise local awareness.

She said: “Passing horses safely seems to be a big issue in the UK with hundreds of near misses experienced every single day and far too many tragic accidents caused by drivers passing too fast and too close.

“The Highway Code made changes this year to try to alleviate the problem but it has not been enough.

Janice sadly knows the dangers of our roads only too well.

“Our ride in Carluke is one of more than 200 happening simultaneously around the UK on Sunday.

“As well as large number of horse riders who have signed up to take part, we have invited Police Scotland’s mounted police officers and two local councillors will be joining us too.”

Fellow event organiser Mhairi hopes the event will encourage local drivers to take greater care around horses and their riders – for their own safety as well as the riders.

She said: “Drivers are meant to pass horse riders at a two metre distance and going no faster than 10mph. Sadly, some do not pay that any heed.

“Farmers are now much more aware of how their tractors and trailers can spook horses; many are aware of the Highway Code and awareness raising campaigns and often stop to let riders pass, without fear of their horses bolting.

“However, far too often on rural roads we are confronted with people speeding and passing far too close for comfort.

“Our aim with Sunday’s event is simply to raise awareness of the dangers that poses and to remind people that the two metre, 10mph rules are for everyone’s safety.”

There will be around 25 horse riders and a number of walkers taking part on Sunday, all with the aim of raising awareness.

Among their number will be local woman Janice Currie who has her own story to tell of how things can go badly on local roads.

On April 25 last year, a glorious spring Sunday morning, she and her horse Carter were off on a hack along the country roads close to her house…when tragedy struck.

Janice said: “We were enjoying the countryside, peaceful, quiet and full of wildlife; all of a sudden I remember hearing in the distance the roaring noise of the car exhaust. Instinct told me I was in danger; I knew this car was heading for me at excessive speed and my big boy Carter knew it too.

“I tried in vain to get us off the road and into a farm entrance but it was too late – the car was upon us. Waking up at the road side hearing but not seeing Carter, I knew at that point it wasn’t good for either of us.

“In the hospital surrounded by my husband and girls they confirmed my worst fears that my boy had died at the roadside. My injuries, extensive and horrific as they were, were nothing compared to the utter gut wrenching pain of grief and absolute devastation.

“To this day I am still awaiting justice for Carter, my beautiful Grey Irish draft warm blood 18hh boy. The report I received from Police Scotland indicates that the driver of the vehicle and his accomplices were intoxicated and they cowardly ran away, leaving me and Carter at the side of the road for dead.

“What happened on that fateful day almost destroyed me, it haunts me everyday and the sound of these performance cars whizzing by my house daily terrifies me.

“However, with steely determination and the support of my family and friends, I will get justice for Carter.”

The British Horse Society collates statistics each year to understand the rate of incidents involving horses and riders on UK roads.

From February 2020 to February 2021, 1010 road incidents involving horses were reported to the society.

Of these, 46 horses died and 118 were injured and 130 riders were also injured. Some 45 per cent of riders were victims of road rage or abuse and 80 per cent of incidents occurred because a vehicle passed by too closely to the horse. In 43 per cent of incidents, the vehicle also passed by too quickly.

The British Horse Society is urging Clydesdale drivers to be careful when passing horses on the road and encouraging them to adhere to its Dead Slow campaign messages.

Its free safety app, Horse i, also allows riders to report incidents as soon as they get back to the yard.

Alan Hiscox, the society’s director of safety, said: “With 80 per cent of the incidents reported to us having occurred due to vehicles passing too close it is evident that there is still a great need for better education on how to safely pass horses on the road.”