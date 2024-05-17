Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In his uniform of black leather jacket, black jeans and boots, you could be forgiven for thinking Ron Harris was a former rock star.

Indeed, one American visitor to New Lanark back in 2012 likened him to Paul McCartney (we were all convinced she actually meant Lennon) which tickled him no end.

However, while he played with an auld six-string guitar and loved music, it was newsprint that was in Ron's veins and writing at which he was incredibly gifted.

A proud Lanarkian, he was brought up at Wheatlandside by his parents Ron, who was headmaster at Carnwath Primary School, and Meryl.

Full of good humour and always wearing a smile, Ron's stories will live on but the man himself will be very sorely missed.

Ron attended Lanark Primary and the Grammar before studying journalism at Napier University.

His first job was with the Hamilton Advertiser but in 1990 he was delighted to be appointed chief reporter at the Gazette, where he worked until his retirement in December 2020.

His office in the Wellgate was opposite the flat he first moved into; a much-loved party pad with an attic space perfect for that purpose!

However, it's another party in a short-lived home near the town's water tower that life-long friend Paul Archibald remembers best – combining Ron's love of both music and cooking.

He said: “It was one of the coldest new year's ever and Ron had decided he was going to have a barbecue. He stood under the garage door as the snow pelted down; he was determined to cook up a storm, no matter the weather!”

Ron and Paul were a double act all their days, for a short time running their own disco firm – with Ron on the decks. As neither of them drove, it didn't last long!

However, the pair were equally as popular on the after dinner circuit and Ron put a lot of work Paul's way.

“He would be out at a WRI or Guild and I'd then get a call saying Ron had recommended me as a speaker!”

Paul, who worked as history and reference assistant librarian at Lanark Library, repaid the favour by helping Ron with queries on the town's history for articles.

Ron met his perfect match in the shape of former Grammar classmate Irene Lindsay while enjoying a beer at one of his favourite haunts, Maisie's Bar, on July 1, 1991. They married on September 7, 1996, in Coulter Church.

While Ron's other great love was models, Irene had absolutely nothing to fear...apart from losing one of the two bedrooms in their Lanark home to the model airfix kits he loved to make!

He also combined two passions in one when the centenary of the Lanark Airshow was staged in 2010.

Paul said: “Ron could build a model from scratch without a kit, just by looking at a picture. He did three models of planes which flew at the original airshow, including a Blériot and a Farman biplane, for an exhibition celebrating the airshow. They're still at the museum, although one is now in need of repair."

While Ron had sadly been ill for a time, the passing of one of the town's best kent sons on Thursday night still came as a huge blow.

Paul added: “I knew he had been ill for some time but I was still shocked when I heard the news.

“He was great fun, always had a smile on his face and will be very sorely missed.”