People of Glasgow: 8 famous faces who were pupils at Jordanhill School in Glasgow

Jordanhill School was established in 1920 and has produced many famous Scottish faces from the world of sport, music and film.

It is unique compared to every school in Scotland, in that it is directly funded by grants from the Scottish Government, rather than the traditional public schools who are funded via the local authority or private schools which are funded by fee paying students.

Thanks to this grant aided model, they regularly record the best exam results in the country.

Many alumni from the school go on to take high level jobs in Scotland and beyond in fields like medicine or law, but today we wanted to focus on those former students who went on to become famous.

Here are eight famous faces who attended Jordanhill School in Glasgow.

1 . Justin Currie Justin Currie, the lead singer for Scotland's pop and rock band Del Amitri, attended Jordanhill School. | Getty Images

2 . Tom Buchan Thomas Buchanan Buchan, one of Glasgow's most famous poets, playwrights/dramatists and novelists, was educated at Jordanhill School - before moving on to Balfron High School, Aberdeen High School and finally the University of Glasgow. | Scottish Poetry Library

3 . Corrie Dick One of Scotland's best known drummers, Corrie Dick, attended Jordanhill School learning viola, piano, trumpet, vocals and guitar, before finding his passion for the drums. | Wikipedia

4 . Eric Forth Eric Forth, former Conservative politician who served as Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Birmingham North from 1979 to 1984, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mid Worcestershire from 1983 to 1997 and as MP for Bromley and Chislehurst from 1997 until his death in 2006, attended Jordanhill School in his youth. | Wikipedia