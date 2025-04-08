People of Glasgow: 8 famous faces who were pupils at Jordanhill School in Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:39 BST

These are some of the famous faces who went to Jordanhill School in Glasgow.

Jordanhill School was established in 1920 and has produced many famous Scottish faces from the world of sport, music and film.

It is unique compared to every school in Scotland, in that it is directly funded by grants from the Scottish Government, rather than the traditional public schools who are funded via the local authority or private schools which are funded by fee paying students.

Thanks to this grant aided model, they regularly record the best exam results in the country.

Many alumni from the school go on to take high level jobs in Scotland and beyond in fields like medicine or law, but today we wanted to focus on those former students who went on to become famous.

Here are eight famous faces who attended Jordanhill School in Glasgow.

Justin Currie, the lead singer for Scotland's pop and rock band Del Amitri, attended Jordanhill School.

1. Justin Currie

Thomas Buchanan Buchan, one of Glasgow's most famous poets, playwrights/dramatists and novelists, was educated at Jordanhill School - before moving on to Balfron High School, Aberdeen High School and finally the University of Glasgow.

2. Tom Buchan

One of Scotland's best known drummers, Corrie Dick, attended Jordanhill School learning viola, piano, trumpet, vocals and guitar, before finding his passion for the drums.

3. Corrie Dick

Eric Forth, former Conservative politician who served as Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Birmingham North from 1979 to 1984, Member of Parliament (MP) for Mid Worcestershire from 1983 to 1997 and as MP for Bromley and Chislehurst from 1997 until his death in 2006, attended Jordanhill School in his youth.

4. Eric Forth

