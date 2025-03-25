People of Wishaw: 5 famous faces who attended St. Aidan's High School in Wishaw

St Aidan’s High School in Wishaw is the only Catholic secondary school in the North Lanarkshire town, and has brought up some incredibly famous faces on the national and international stage.
Whether they be footballers, snooker champions or even journalists - we wanted to celebrate some of the famous faces that went to school in Wishaw.
The schools draws in folk from towns all over North Lanarkshire - including Shotts, Carluke, and even Lanark.
Here are five famous faces who attended St Aidan’s High School in Wishaw.
1. John Higgins
One of Wishaw's most famous sons, John Higgins of Snooker royalty, known across the world as the 'Wizard of Wishaw'. | Getty Images
2. Nicholas McDonald
Nicholas McDonald is another point of pride for the town when he put Wishaw on the map by getting to the semi-finals of X Factor back in 2013. The St Aidan's alumni is still gigging to this day, and continues to be well-respected in the community. | Contributed
3. Stephen O'Donnell
Motherwell F.C footballer and the Scottish National team, Stephen O'Donnell went to St. Aidan's High School. | Contributed
4. Joe Jordan
Player for Manchester United, A.C Milan, Scotland and one-time coach of Hearts - Joe Jordan is one of the most accomplished former students at St. Aidan's High School. | Getty Images
