People of Wishaw: 5 famous faces who attended St. Aidan's High School in Wishaw

St Aidan’s High School in Wishaw is the only Catholic secondary school in the North Lanarkshire town, and has brought up some incredibly famous faces on the national and international stage.

Whether they be footballers, snooker champions or even journalists - we wanted to celebrate some of the famous faces that went to school in Wishaw.

The schools draws in folk from towns all over North Lanarkshire - including Shotts, Carluke, and even Lanark.

Here are five famous faces who attended St Aidan’s High School in Wishaw.

1. John Higgins

2. Nicholas McDonald

3. Stephen O'Donnell

4. Joe Jordan

