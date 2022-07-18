Phrases you’ll only understand if you’re from Glasgow, according to our readers

Do you go food shopping, or are you away for the messages?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We might speak the same language as the English, but certain Glasgow (and Scottish) phrases and terms are certain to confuse people from south of the border.

Some have come from Gaelic, Scots and Norn and developed throughout the centuries, while others are just local favourites.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’ll have grown up hearing about clapping the dog, getting your messages and crying a name.

You’ll know these phrases if you’re from Glasgow.

We asked our readers for their favourite Glasgow terms and phrases.

Here are the 10 most popular.

Clap the dog

Another term for petting the dog.

As Janis Butler explained: “My friend, years ago, went to stay with her boyfriend’s family in Scotland, he was a policeman and had a huge police dog, the dog bounded over to my friend making her jump and police fella said ‘clap the dog’ so she literally put her hands together and clapped the dog.

Awa’ an bile yer heid

You might have heard this if you’ve said something adsurd or ridiculous. Basically another term for get lost.

Am away the messages

If you hear someone say that they are going out for their messages, it doesn’t mean they are off to the Post Office. It means it’s time for a food shop.

I’ve got itchy oxters

Another term for an armpit.

What do you cry his name?

It doesn’t mean crying - that’s greetin’. Crying is a Scots term for naming or calling someone.

As poet Len Pennie explained...

Want a shoodery?

As a child, you might have gotten lifted onto someone’s shoulders - also known as a shoodery.

In the name of the wee man

Another version of ‘oh my god’.

Ben the lobby

Lobby or ‘loaby’ have been used. It’s the term to describe the hallway between two rooms.

That’s bowfin

If you’ve ever let out a nasty fart or created some form of disgustang stank, you’ll have probably have heard someone say this popular phrase, meaning it makes you feel sick.

Shut yer geggy