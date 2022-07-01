Plans for 22 new homes in Glasgow Southside

Persimmon Homes is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council for the residential development on the site between the M77, Waukglen Road and Leggatston Road.
The site had been originally earmarked for neighbourhood and retail use, however, the council lifted these restrictions in 2017 due to a lack of interest for industrial/commercial use.
Most Popular
Persimmon Homes has been given the go ahead for other residential developments in the area and has completed two phases of developments.
The application states: “The proposed development would constitute the final phase of housing at Darnley and will assist in ‘rounding-off’ the wider development in providing an attractive entrance to the overall residential area and offers an opportunity to address some of the housing shortfall in Glasgow through a house builder with a proven track record for delivering new homes in both Darnley and the wider Glasgow area.”