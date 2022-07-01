Plans for 22 new homes in Glasgow Southside

Plans to build 22 new houses on the southern edge of Glasgow have been submitted.

Persimmon Homes is seeking permission from Glasgow City Council for the residential development on the site between the M77, Waukglen Road and Leggatston Road.

The site had been originally earmarked for neighbourhood and retail use, however, the council lifted these restrictions in 2017 due to a lack of interest for industrial/commercial use.

Persimmon Homes has been given the go ahead for other residential developments in the area and has completed two phases of developments.