Plans for 400 new flats in Partick refused by councillors

Plans to develop 400 new flats at a former railway yard in Partick have been refused by councillors who claimed the proposals were old-fashioned.

An application to redevelop the site at Beith Street, next to the River Kelvin, would have seen 424 residential flats created in four blocks as well as the formation of a riverside wall and public footpath.

The land, which has lain vacant since 2005, was historically part of a larger railway yard before it was subsequently used as a scrapyard and then a ‘show person’s’ site.

Why was the plan rejected?

During the planning committee concerns were raised about residents having enough daylight and the fact the potential new flats could be quite expensive.

Councillors felt this might put people off buying in an area, which they felt needed more social housing.

Councillor Ken Andrew said: “I am concerned about issues of daylighting and the proposal for the blocks would suggest to me that certainly the flats on the lower elevations will have no access to daylight.

“As it is designed, the amenity space on the roof of one block is then effectively looking east so it’s going to be a potential dark space which is also looking into the student accommodation.”

It was agreed by council officers that daylighting was one of the principal concerns of the development, but it had been designed this way to make sure there was an acceptable level of amenity and open space.

House prices

Councillor Alan Young added: “I also have concerns relating to the housing prices because there are demands for social housing in the area.

“I understand that there are needs in that area of the city for affordable places to live what with the high level of student accommodation there.”

Following the discussion the majority of councillors refused the application.