Plans for flats on Glasgow East End bowling green rejected

A developer’s bid to build 24 flats on part of an East End bowling club has been knocked back by council planners.

Glasgow City Council has refused an application from SIM Building Group to develop a “redundant second green” at Belvidere Bowling Club on Silverdale Street.

The firm had wanted permission to erect homes for social rent on behalf of Parkhead Housing Association.

Why were the plans rejected?

But planners turned down the proposal for a number of reasons, which included the development would not fit in with its surroundings.

There had been plans to build on a green at Belvidere Bowling Club.

They also found the plans had “not been adequately screened for flood risk”, did not “provide access to good quality recreational open space” and failed to provide adequate cycle parking.

The rejection letter added: “The proposed development is not considered to better serve the local community or enhance the value of the space.”

What were the plans for?

SIM had wanted to build a four-storey block with a mix of one and two bedroom flats.

The application claimed: “This development, as well as providing additional affordable housing for the area, provides the [bowling] club with a capital receipt which represents an economic lifeline, helping it fund the ongoing refurbishment of the clubhouse and the installation of new drainage on the active playing green which will remain.”

Planning documents also stated Belvidere Bowling Club members were “keen to secure the long-term future of their club” as other clubs have “had to close due to lack of both members and the income required to maintain upkeep of their facility”.

Why did the club want the green to be used?

The club has been running since 1861 but has seen membership drop over recent years. Currently, only one of the two bowling greens is used by members.

“The north-east green is very infrequently, if ever, used throughout the year,” the plans stated: “In order to safeguard the future of the club, they decided to offer the unused bowling green for sale in order to raise funds.

“The development of the front London Road facing green therefore is of vital importance in order to protect a centuries old institution.”