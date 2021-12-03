Plans for major refurbishment of Tay House approved

Plans for major alterations to Glasgow’s Tay House have been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:51 am

London & Scottish Investments successfully applied for planning permission to carry out a refurbishment of the office building on Bath Street - one of Glasgow’s most well known buildings.

What alterations are to be carried out?

The designers argued that the location of the building’s entrance, which sits on the corner of Bath Street and Newton Street, is a major issue.

The report describes the current entrance as ‘cramped’ and says there are safety risks, as it sits next to a busy road.

The entrance will now be moved further along the Bath Street facade, with the current entrance area turned into a business lounge.

Other changes include the full refurbishment of the reception area, the building of new cycle storage, changing facilities, fitness suite, and the installation of new external lighting.

