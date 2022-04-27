A new memorial is being planned to mark 100 years of the Barras Market.

Famous phrases and banter shared by the market’s traders during the market’s 100 years, will be carved into pavement slabs around the area.

The iconic Glasgow market recently celebrated its 100th birthday, with special events and exhibitions organised to mark the occasion.

As part of the celebrations, people were asked for their favourite phrases spoken by its traders. The best of these were recorded - and now the public are being asked to attend a consultation event to choose which ones are carved.

A Facebook post explains: “The Barras was made famous by its many traders who were expert showmen, and drew the crowds with their raucous calls. One trader teased onlookers with ‘Come a wee bit close madam, I don’t do mail order!’.

“Another would stand on a soapbox, yelling to the passing crowd ‘Horrible! Terrible! Awful! Horrible! Terrible! Awful! Tradgedeeeee!’ doing his best to punt the latest newspapers.

“The hawkers and their fantastic banter made The Barras much more than a place to shop. It was the beating heart of the community, where people flocked to be entertained on a day out.”

The event is being held at The Pipe Factory on Saturday at noon.