Plans for new pavilion cafe in Maxwell Park

New plans have been submitted for a pavilion in Maxwell Park.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:18 am

Pollokshields Burgh Hall Trust is seeking permission to erect a pavilion so it can be used as a cafe and multi-use community facility.

The pavilion would be created in the south east corner of Maxwell Park.

The part of the park earmarked for the development, in the south east corner, is currently derelict, having been used as storage sheds for Glasgow City Council in the past.

The Trust and Friends of Maxwell Park also want the closed entrance to be re-opened and landscaping to be carried out, creating space for outdoor sports.

It is hoped that the activity centre would be self-sufficient, with the cafe tenant generating income to support the development.

