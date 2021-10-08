Plans for permanent ‘Hope’ sculpture in Glasgow to mark COP26

Plans for a new ‘Beacon of Hope’ sculpture in Glasgow, as part of the COP26 legacy, have been submitted.

The plans for the COP26 sculpture.

If given the go ahead, the 3.5 metre sculpture would be installed in the University of Strathclyde’s Rottenrow Gardens.

The application states: “A dramatic addition to the university’s landscape, it will remind us of the fragility of both our environment and our mental health and the importance of our natural environment and community in supporting our mental well-being.

“It will serve as a beacon of hope and positivity towards reaching global environmental milestones and a reminder that we, as a society do care about each other and our planet.”