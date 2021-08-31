Plans submitted for new Eastwood Leisure Centre and theatre

An artist's impression of the proposed new facility within Eastwood Park

The proposed facility within Eastwood Park would include a leisure centre, theatre, library and cultural facilities.

Plans outline the inclusion of a 50m pool, a 20m training pool, a family fun pool with flume, a six-court games hall, large gym area and four fitness studios.

This follows a pre-application consultation in May, which allowed residents to share their views and help shape the proposals.

Andy Cahill, East Renfrewshire Council’s director of Environment, said: “We’ve worked hard to get this project to this stage and have taken on board the points made during the pre-planning application phase.

"The application will now be assessed and go before a future planning committee.”

If planning permission is granted, it is proposed work would begin in early 2022. The current facility would continue operating until the new facility opened in 2024.