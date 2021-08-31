Plans submitted for new Eastwood Leisure Centre and theatre

The proposed facility within Eastwood Park would include a leisure centre, theatre, library and cultural facilities.
Plans outline the inclusion of a 50m pool, a 20m training pool, a family fun pool with flume, a six-court games hall, large gym area and four fitness studios.
This follows a pre-application consultation in May, which allowed residents to share their views and help shape the proposals.
Andy Cahill, East Renfrewshire Council’s director of Environment, said: “We’ve worked hard to get this project to this stage and have taken on board the points made during the pre-planning application phase.
"The application will now be assessed and go before a future planning committee.”
If planning permission is granted, it is proposed work would begin in early 2022. The current facility would continue operating until the new facility opened in 2024.
To view the proposals and submit comments until October 1 visit https://ercbuildingstandards.eastrenfrewshire.gov.uk/ using reference 2021/0694/TP.