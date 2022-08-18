Plans to convert Glasgow railway bridge into cycle path and walkway

Plans to transform a former railway bridge into a cycle path and walkway over the Clyde linking Carmyle with Westburn are moving forward.

There is a mission to redesign the viaduct to create an active travel route to connect the communities and the wider area of Cambuslang. Residents are being asked to have their say on a number of issues including lighting, CCTV and seating on the viaduct and its approaches.

It is understood trains stopped using the bridge in the 1980’s and it has been fenced off.

Sustrans Scotland has been working with Amey Consulting to redesign the viaduct. Construction was due to start in January but has been paused to allow more engagement with people living in the area.

The bridge links Carmyle and Westburn.

A Sustrans spokesperson said: “Sustrans Scotland is working in partnership with Amey Consulting to redevelop Carmyle/Westburn Viaduct as a safe, comfortable and attractive connection for walking, wheeling and cycling.

“We want to connect communities and make it easier for more people on both sides of the Clyde to travel in happier, healthier and more sustainable ways.

“Our vision is to create a welcoming and accessible space for everyone in the Carmyle, Westburn and Cambuslang area, and the project team have been working closely with the local communities to develop the proposals.”

The new active travel track is to create a link between existing and future cycle and walking paths including the National Cycle Network Route 75.

It has previously been reported that some residents were worried the new path could fuel anti-social problems as previously there has been tensions between youths from Westburn and Carmyle.

It could take two years for construction of the new path according to the project website.

People can have their say until August 22.